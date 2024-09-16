Raymond Watts Returns With New PIG Single & Video “Fallout” From Forthcoming Feast Of Agony EP

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2024 - 12:32 PM

Today, industrial music artist Raymond Watts has shared his new single “Fallout,” which is undoubtedly the most catchy among the six soaring tracks found on his new Feast of Agony EP, out on September 27 through Metropolis Records. “Fallout” is a wonderful tune by how the instrumentation and vocal performance smacks the background will a sold rock and metal vibe. As for the music video, each scene shows Watts performing “Fallout” inside a cinematic atmosphere.

Feast of Agony is the sound of Watts crushing the grinding wheel of grief, with the seed of hope and relief. Watts’ anger burns and binds as he cooks up more kick-ass music, begging you to march to the drumbeat of hope with these encounters with the Lord of Lard, in which he brings word to wordless and truth to the truthless.

Watts has enjoyed a stellar career since starting out as a pioneering member of the mid 1980s industrial rock scene. As well as releasing fourteen albums as PIG, he has toured with KMFDM, Nine Inch Nails and Einstürzende Neubauten, The artist has written music for fashion and film, created exhibition sound design for theMetropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and collaborated with the late fashion icon Alexander McQueen.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera