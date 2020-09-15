PIG Announces New Album Pain Is God for November 2020 Release

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 15th, 2020 - 7:40 PM

Industrial rock outfit PIG has announced the release of his new album, Pain Is God. It will be released on November 20 by Armalyte Records on streaming and as a limited edition vinyl.



‘Pain is God’… The new album from @PIG / @raymondwatts is out 11-20-20

Pre-order here: https://t.co/Ut3ntJx98e Bespoke, limited edition vinyl on Armalyte available for pre-order soon… pic.twitter.com/64klxWLuFk — Armalyte Records (@Armalyte) September 15, 2020

The Bandcamp description declares it to be “Fourteen tracks of pure swine and swagger. Pain is God is an Exegesis of Excesses – glitches and guitar, allure and libido, danceable decadence. Pain is God is the weaponized word of our libertine Lord of Lard, here to save your skin from the wages of Sin.”

The album includes new mixes of several previously released tracks, “Mobocracy,” “Seed of Evil,” “Hell to Pay in the USA,” “Confession” and “Sex & Death.” It also includes the same version of “The Wages of Sin” that was released as the title track of an EP that came out last year.

PIG is the alias of multi-instrumentalist/producer Raymond Watts, who was also previously a member of KMFDM. As a solo artist, he has released eleven studio albums, many EPs and a lot of remixes since his debut A Poke in the Eye… With a Sharp Stick in 1988. His last full-length was a cabaret-themed piano rock album called Candy released last year, but it’s the three recent EPs (The Wages of Sin, Mobocracy and Sex & Death) that he’s pulling certain tracks from for this new release.

If the EPs leading up to it are a fair judge due to some of the songs appearing again here, he’s back to his usual sound with a renewed focus on the sort of synth programming inherited from the 80s foundations of the industrial rock style. The EPs leading up to it are still plenty noisy for industrial rock fans, even with the danceable production.

Pain is God Track list:



1. Pain is God

2. Cursed

3. Rock n Roll Refugee

4. Mobocracy (Millitant Mix)

5. Badland

6. The Wages of Sin

7. Seed of Evil (PIG Mix)

8. Deliverance

9. Hell to Pay in the USA (Piss & Vinegar Mix)

10. Drugged Dangerous & Damned

11. Kickin Ass

12. Confession (The Sacrificial Mix)

13. Sex & Death (Evil Edit)

14. Suffer No More

Photo credit: Alexander Cabrera