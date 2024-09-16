Chastity Shares Dynamic New Single “Buzzed And Bleached”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2024 - 7:44 PM

Today, Chastity has released the new self-titled LP that hurtles through melodic hardcore, shoe gaze and emo, all magnificently and enormously rendered thanks to slick work from John Paul Peters, who engineered and mixed the record. Recorded at Peters’ Private Ear Recording in Winnipeg earlier this year, Chastity’s guitars have never sounded so immediate and towering. Now, the artist has shared the new single, “Buzzed and Bleached,” which is a classic skate-punk thrash that seizes with anticipation and anxiety. As for the music video. each scene shows the artist cruising outside in the truck.

Chastity is a 13-track record about the things that have always run through the band’s records, which is struggle, death, despair, redemption, darkness and light. But this time, the songs ascend to new depths of intensity and desperation, new heights of resolution and power. “It’s really about the first nosedive that I did as a young person,” says Williams. “It’s a record about struggle, about the missing years. It’s also a thank you to some people in my life.”

The album also arrives on the heels of a whirlwind six years for the band. Williams founded the project in Whitby Ontario and from the start, it has been a project of absolution through community connection. There were not any venues for independent punk music in the suburban town, so Williams and his friends started throwing punk shows in a barn on Whitby’s rural outskirts.