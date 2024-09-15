Chase & Status Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig September 15th, 2024 - 8:16 PM

Electronic music trailblazers Chase & Status have been attending a slew of music festivals recently and have just performed at their biggest sold-out concert ever. On Friday, September 13, the musical duo posted a series of tour dates to Instagram with the caption “USA Crew. Who’s with us?”

The duo is coming up on celebrating 20 years of musical innovation, with their explosive single “BACKBONE” featuring British rap phenomenon Stormzy staying at #1 on the UK Official Singles Chart for three consecutive weeks, not to mention the #12 spot on Spotify’s US Viral Chart.

The rise of “BACKBONE” is no doubt connected to the thrilling performances Chase & Status have been putting on in the last couple of months. Fans first saw them at Coachella back in April where they debuted the track live, leaving festival goers speechless. The appearance of Stormzy at Chase & Status’s Ushuaïa Ibiza takeover in July left fans in awe at the electrifying spectacle. “BACKBONE” was released last month to an overwhelming number of streams, just in time for Chase & Status to throw their largest performance yet–a 45,000-capacity, sold-out live show at the Milton Keynes Bowl in August.

Now, the electronic duo will be hitting the road in October, with a series of stadeside festivals–North Carolina’s Breakaway (September 27), San Francisco’s Portola (September 29) and Austin’s Freaky Deaky (October 26)–to build up tension. Updates on tour and ticket information will be found on the duo’s website. Tour dates are listed below:

Chase & Status North American Tour Dates

10/31/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

11/01/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

11/02/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

11/29/24 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

11/30/24 – Chicago IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom