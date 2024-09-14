Show Me The Body Announces Upcoming Corpus EP II For September 2024 Release, Collaborates With High Vis On New Single “Stomach”

Home News Lily Meline September 14th, 2024 - 9:59 AM

Although the hard rock group Show Me the Body is still on tour, they’ve been keeping themselves busy beyond that. Recently, they’ve announced the upcoming release of a new album, Corpus II, which will act as the continuation of their 2017 album, Corpus I. Corpus II is unique in having been released in two parts, so while Corpus II EP I was released back on July 26th, Corpus II EP II is set to release later this month on September 27th.

An initial single, “Stomach,” is currently out on streaming, seemingly as a teaser for what the rest of the EP will entail, which is what they also did with the first part of the EP. “Stomach” happens to also be a feature track with notable indie rock group, High Vis.

The Corpus series is remarkable for being made up almost entirely of collaborations with other rock artists, and Corpus II EP II is glady continuing on that tradition. The released tracklist contains team-ups with B L A C K I E, Special Interest, Spelling and several others.

Corpus II EP II Tracklist: