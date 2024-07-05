Show Me The Body Share Heavy New Single “It Burns”

Home News Alana Overton July 5th, 2024 - 6:54 PM

Show Me the Body has unleashed a potent new single titled “It Burn,” marking a visceral return for the band. Known for their raw intensity and uncompromising sound, the New York trio dives deep into themes of unrest and defiance, delivering a track that echoes with urgent energy and unyielding passion. The track pushes into industrial-style electronic sounds while emerging as a sonic manifesto of raw intensity. The track plunges listeners into a visceral experience with its aggressive guitar riffs and pounding percussion, creating a cacophony that mirrors chaos and unrest thematically. In terms of lyrics, the song delves into themes of turmoil and personal struggle, capturing a sense of urgency against norms. Show Me the Body’s sound and lyrics make “It Burns” not just a song, but a statement of resilience and defiance in the face of adversity. The band reaffirms their position on raw and uncompromising music that reflects the times we live in.