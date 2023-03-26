Ticketmaster Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Drake Ticket Prices

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2023 - 1:30 PM

According to pitfork.com a Canadian law firm has allegedly filed a class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster over alleged price tickets for Drake’s upcoming tour.

The firm LPC Avocat Inc. allegedly claim that the ticketing company has allegedly “intentionally misleads consumers for [its] own financial gain.”

According to the alleged complaint, a Montreal man allegedly purchased two “Official Platinum” seats for Drake’s July 14 concert at the Bell Centre.

The alleged amount for both tickets were $789.54 and on the following day, a new show on July 15 was allegedly added to Ticketmaster with the same seats allegedly listed at $350 less.

In the alleged law suit, LPC Avocat Inc. alleges that Ticketmaster allegedly knew about the July 15 Drake concert ahead of time but allegedly withheld the information.

Also the alleged suit mentioned that the alleged “Official Platinum” seats were allegedly regular seats sold “at an artificially inflated premium in bad faith.”

The Toronto Star allegedly reported that the plaintiffs are allegedly seeking “compensatory damages in the aggregate amount of the difference between the prices charged for ‘Official Platinum’ tickets and what their regular price ought to have been.” Also the plaintiffs are allegedly seeking a $300 per customer in punitive damages.

Currently Ticketmaster is allegedly facing multiple lawsuits over alleged fraud, alleged price-fixing and alleged anticompetitive behavior. Also the company has allegedly faced a congressional hearing and an antitrust investigation for alleged abuse of power.

Taylor Swift, The Cure, Neil Young and others allegedly have publicly criticized Ticketmaster for allegedly misusing their monopoly in the ticketing field.