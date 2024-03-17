Rufus Wainwright Covers Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” From Upcoming Tribute Album

Home News Jordan Rizo March 17th, 2024 - 1:41 PM

Canadian-American musician, Rufus Wainwright, has released his version of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day”, in which he demonstrates his ability to recreate songs that emphasize his individuality and unique approach to music. According to Stereogum, Wainwright has performed his cover live over the past months, and he has had Madison Cunningham by his side in several of the performances. Moreover, Stereogum also shares how the label Light In The Attic is releasing an album with the goal to pay tribute to Lou Reed. The album, named The Power Of The Heart, will feature many important musicians that have all had a significant contribution to remembering Reed’s influence. Among these important musicians is, of course, Rufus Wainwright.

After listening to Wainwright’s cover, there are many wonderful qualities that make the song so appealing to the listener. For instance, Wainwright’s vocals are extremely soft and gentle which elicits a soothing effect for the listener, and it creates a calm and peaceful environment. Additionally, the instrumentation in the background has a very slow rhythm and tempo that emphasize the singer’s vocals and continue to provide a relaxing sensation for the listeners. The cover without a doubt highlights Wainwright’s talent and angelic vocals.

Reed’s original work is also very appealing and magnetic to the listener. In comparison to the original work, Wainwright emphasizes his singing more, whereas Reed begins the introduction of the song with a speech-like vocal style. The original work also has more of a climax and dramatic emphasis with its instrumentation, and the cover remains with the same atmosphere and intensification, even in the chorus. The slight differences between the cover and original work show the artist’s individuality and talented ability to create music that showcase their unique characteristics.