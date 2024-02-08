The 1975 Covers “Now Is The Hour” For The New Look Soundtrack

Home News James Reed February 8th, 2024 - 3:57 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The 1975 have released a cover of ‘Now Is The Hour’ from Jack Antonoff‘s soundtrack to The New Look. The upcoming Apple TV+ series will delve into “the shocking story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries, including Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga, navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion”.

The historical drama, which was created by Todd A. Kessler, will span 10 episodes, and is due to arrive globally on February 14. Produced by Antonoff, the 10-song soundtrack to the series will feature covers of early to mid-20th-century songs by contemporary artists. Last month saw Florence + The Machine share their version of ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ from the collection.

Now, Matty Healy and co. have released a take on ‘Now Is The Hour’ – which was a hit for the likes of Bing Crosby and Margaret Whiting in 1948. Before this, it was known as ‘Po Atarau’ and was used as a farewell to Māori soldiers going to the First World War.

Being faithful to the original version of ‘Now Is The Hour’, the track then briefly erupts with a burst of horns before returning to a gentle instrumental. Tune in above. Antonoff, who co-produced The 1975’s latest album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, also recorded covers by Lana Del Rey, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more for the soundtrack.