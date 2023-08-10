Home News Cait Stoddard August 10th, 2023 - 11:19 AM

According to thefader.com, the Good Vibes music festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, are allegedly preparing to take alleged legal action against rock band The 1975. During the band’s performance last month, lead singer Matty Healy allegedly called out Malaysia’s alleged discriminatory anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Also Healy allegedly kissed bassist Ross McDonald and shortly after the singer’s alleged actions, The 1975’s performance was allegedly cut off while the Malaysian government allegedly cancelled the rest of the three day music festival.

According to a press statement, FSA have allegedly sent a Letter of Claim that allegedly says that they are allegedly “demanding that the Band acknowledge their alleged liability and compensate FSA for alleged damages incurred. They cite alleged violations of alleged local guidelines and alleged Malaysian laws including use of alleged abusive language, alleged equipment damage and alleged indecent stage behavior.”

Also The 1975 are allegedly facing a alleged class action lawsuit from local Malaysian musicians who allegedly went unpaid due to the festival’s alleged cancellation. Malaysian musicians are also allegedly seeking compensation for allegedly losing their alleged earnings.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna