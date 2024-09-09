Batushka Reveals New Band Name Patriarkh Following Legal Dispute

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2024 - 1:17 PM

Founded in 2018 by mastermind and lead vocalist Bartłomiej “Варфоломей” Krysiuk and propelled by their critically acclaimed album, Hospodi, the Polish Orthodox black metal band formerly known as Batushka has revealed their brand new band name Patriarkh. Originally founded by Krzysztof Drabikowski in 2015, Batushka released their successful first album, Litourgiya, with vocals handled by Krysiuk.

Three years later, the band split up and both parties decided to keep going with the same name, until an alleged legal dispute allegedly resulted in Krysiuk changing his band’s name. Patriarkh is finally free from litigation and with a clear and fresh vision, the new band looks towards a bright future.

Deeply rooted in Eastern Orthodox tradition and music, the band combines black and doom metal that ushers in a new era with outstanding, ominous religious schemas that conceal their identities amid remarkable liturgies with their fans. Conveying the spirit of true patriarchs and Orthodox sacredness, the band just returned from an intensive run through Latin America.

Patriarkh will soon possess European audiences on their Prophecy tour, wrapping up their last shows in Poland before heading to 28 cities in 13 countries. The final Batushka show will take place on December 13 in Melbourne, Australia.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat