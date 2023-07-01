BATUSHKA Announces 2023 North American Headline Tour, Featuring Swallow The Sun and Labelmates STORMRULER

Home News Zach Monteiro July 1st, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Photographer: Raymond Flotat

Polish black metal-band Batushka has recently announced their North American headline tour taking place from August to September. The tour will feature supporting acts from Swallow The Sun and Stormruler, the latter of whom they share a record label with.

“Pilgrims! After last year’s successful tour, we are returning to the sacred lands of North America!” Batushka says. “Together with Swallow The Sun and Stormruler, we will be making a pilgrimage to celebrate the black liturgy in the lands of North America again! Prepare your souls for purification and prayer together!”

According to MetalSucks, Batushka had released their Maria compilation which featured their two most recent EP’s Carju Niebiesnyj and Raskol. On top of Batushka’s latest releases, Stormruler had also released their latest album Sacred Rights and Black Magick last year, while Swallow The Sun had released their most recent album Moonflowers in 2021.

Batushka’s 2023 North America tour with Swallow The Sun and Stormruler kicks off on August 14th in Brooklyn, New York at The Brooklyn Monarch. The full list of tour dates can be found below:

August 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

August 15 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel Nightclub

August 16 – Montreal, QC @ Studio TD

August 17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

August 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

August 19 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

August 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

August 21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater

August 23 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

August 25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

August 26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

August 27 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

August 28 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

August 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

August 30 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

August 31 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

September 1 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

September 2 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live

September 3 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater