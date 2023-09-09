Chris Stapleton Shares Intimate New Single “Think I’m In Love With You”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 9th, 2023 - 1:04 PM

Recently, amazing musician Chris Stapleton released a new single entitled, “Think I’m In Love With You.” This funky new tune is something different for the artist and will not disappoint.

Stereogum states on the subject, “This fall, Chris Stapleton will release his new album Higher, and we’ve already posted the first single ‘White Horse,’ which is not a Taylor Swift cover. Today, Stapleton follows that single with ‘Think I’m In Love With You,’ a swampy rocker that rides a burbling bassline and a string arrangement that gestures in the general direction of ’70s soul. This doesn’t really sound like country music at all, and Stapleton’s got the voice to pull it off.”

This funky new style for Stapleton is really working and no one is complaining. The song starts with a twangy guitar and a funk-heavy beat that adds a sultry mood to the song. Definitely, a good one to dance to with a loved one. Then when Stapleton’s voice comes in it cleans up the track and sounds so crisp the listener can’t help but hear what he has to say. With the recent trend of running back to the fun and upbeat 70s sound Stapleton did not disappoint. A great song from beginning to end People who listen to all kinds of music will love this not just country lovers. The gravel in his voice adds to the sultry sound and makes for one incredible date night song. Make sure to give it a listen below and see for yourself what all this funky talk is about.