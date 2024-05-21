Jamie xx & John Glacier Live Debut New Song “Dafodil” During London Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2024 - 5:01 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to stereogum.com, last month Jamie xx released the new single, “Baddy On The Floor,” which is the second track that was released from the artist this year following “It’s So Good” back in January. During an interview around the same time, Jamie xx said he was wrapping up work on a new album, which is a follow up to 2015’s In Colour that is expected to released later this year.

A couple nights ago, Jamie xx kicked off a new 10 show residency called The Floor at the London club Venue MOT. “For years I’ve been dreaming of opening my own club in London,” the artist shared in a statement announcing the residency. “A place that represents my experiences in the best of London’s underground club scene; the intimacy, the community, the curation, the sound… This month, I get to make that dream a reality.”

During his performance last night, Jamie xx was joined by John Glacier to perform a new track called “Dafodil.” The song samples J.J. Barnes’s “Just Make Believe” and was first teased in 2020 in an NTS mix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum)

