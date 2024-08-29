Jonathan Cain Claims Victory In Neal Schon Lawsuit Following Court Appointed Custodian

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2024 - 5:38 PM

According to loudwire.com, Jonathan Cain has allegedly claimed alleged victory in his alleged legal battle with Journey bandmate Neal Schon. In an alleged decision shared on August 28, Schon allegedly “ceded to Mr. Cain’s demand” that an alleged third director be assigned to their alleged joint touring company, Freedom 2020. The alleged announcement allegedly states: “Mr. Schon is prohibited from unilaterally acting on behalf of the Company and all future deadlock between Mr. Cain and Mr. Schon will be broken by the vote of the Custodian.”

The alleged announcement allegedly continues with: “Mr. Cain is elated with the outcome and looks forward to moving beyond this matter so that Journey can continue the band’s 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour.” The alleged decision allegedly brings to an end to the alleged legal dispute that has allegedly raged for months. Back in July, Cain allegedly filed an alleged lawsuit accusing Schon of allegedly spending up to $10,000 per night and allegedly maxing out the band’s alleged American Express credit card.

Cain’s lawyers allegedly argued that Schon’s alleged reckless spending allegedly caused alleged unforeseen strains on cash flow, which allegedly posed an alleged severe threat of alleged harm to the alleged company and to Journey’s alleged storied history of musical greatness.The alleged accusations were allegedly similar to a alleged separate suit Cain allegedly brought against Schon in 2022, after the guitarist allegedly charged over $1 million in alleged personal expenses to the band’s alleged credit card, including an alleged one-month $400,000 alleged shopping spree.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado