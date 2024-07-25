Thurston Moore Celebrates 66th Birthday With Release Of New Single “New In Town”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 1:45 PM

According to consequence.net, On his 66th birthday Thurston Moore has shared his new single, “New in Town” from his upcoming album, Flow Critical Lucidity and the song is penned by Radieux Radio. “New in Town” was influenced by 1980s punk and hardcore bands like Minor Threat, Fugazi, Bad Brains and Red C. Built around off kilter percussion and Moore’s bittersweet delivery, the track’s theme is labeled as fresh blood.

While talking about his latest ditty, Moore says: “The song is about… the new kid in school. The new kid on the scene. A new potential for change in an already active community hoping to protect the world from the poisons of power-hungry creeps. The spirit of youth demonstrated in the early ’80s slam pits of hardcore refusing the worn-out expectations of adulthood.”

Flow Critical Lucidity also features the previous singles “Sans Limites,” “Hypnogram” and “Rewilding.” The album will be out on September 20 and pre orders are ongoing.