Local H Announces Fall 2024 ‘Whatever Happened To P.J. Soles’ 20th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

The infamous rock band Local H has announced a fall 2024 tour with U.S tour dates. The tour is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 2004 studio album titled Whatever Happened To P.J. Soles?

The cult rock n’ roll classic album Whatever Happened To P.J. Soles? was the band’s fifth studio album at its original release. It includes their popular song “California Songs,’ which aided in the popularity of the band early on.

In addition to the tour, Local H will be releasing a remastered version of the album, revamping and preserving the original sound of the cult classic. The album, Whatever Happened To P.J. Soles?: 20th Anniversary Reissue, will be released on September 13th, 2024.

Although, Local H has already released some the remastered versions of the Whatever Happened To P.J. Soles? songs, including the heavy metal classic, “Everyone Alive” and smooth rock, “P.J Soles.” Both songs show off vastly different styles of rock, and show off the diversity of Local H. Whatever Happened To P.J. Soles? Is full of different genres such as hard rock, blues, heavy metal and punk.

This is not the first time Local H has remastered their older releases. In 2022, Local H celebrated the 20th anniversary of their album Here Comes The Zoo. Additionally, the new fall tour is not the only time that Local H has had live shows in 2024. In fact, Local H was originally supposed to tour with Helmet this fall, but the tour was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

Local H’s Whatever Happened To P.J. Soles?: 20th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

“Where Are They Now?”

2. “Everyone Alive”

3. “California Songs”

4. “Dick Jones”

5. “Money on the Dresser”

6. “P.J. Soles”

7. “How’s the Weather Down There?”

8. “Buffalo Trace”

9. “Heaven on the Way Down”

10. “Hey, Rita”

11. “Heavy Metal Bakesale”

12. “Mellowed”

13. “That’s What They All Say”

14. “Halcyon Days (Where Were You Then?)”

Local H ‘Whatever Happened To P.J. Soles’ U.S. Tour Dates:

09/15/2024 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

09/16/2024 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

09/17/2024 – Syracuse, NY – The Song & Dance

09/20/2024 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

09/23/2024 – Washington, DC – Pearl Street

09/24/2024 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge (Late Show)

09/26/2024 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

09/28/2024 – Louisville, KY – LOUDER THAN LIFE FESTIVAL

09/29/2024 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

10/01/2024 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

10/03/2024 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall

10/04/2024 – Kansas City, MO – Rino

10/07/2024 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

10/09/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave

10/11/2024 – Sacramento,CA – AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

10/13/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

10/15/2024 – Chicago, IL – LIFERS MOVIE PREMIERE – Music Box Theater

10/16/2024 – Chicago, IL – Metro

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer