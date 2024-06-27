Neil Young & Crazy Horse Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness

Home News Sarah Faller June 27th, 2024 - 4:08 PM

Recently many Neil Young & Crazy Horse fans received some disappointing news as the group had to cancel many of their remaining tour dates due to illness (via Brooklyn Vegan).

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, an American rock band, were planned to go on their Love Earth Tour, a multiple month tour all across North America in support of their recent album Fu##in Up. This would have been the band’s first time touring in many years. Unfortunately, the tour hit its first hitch in late May after their show in Detroit when the group had to cancel tour performances in Chicago, Austin, and Dallas due to illness.

They recently announced on Neil Young’s website that they were canceling 10 of their remaining tour dates to focus on rest and recovery. With an apology to fans who had made travel plans to come and see them live. These canceled stops included stops in Canada, two festival appearances in California, and Kentucky, and their big LA finish at the Hollywood Bowl.

The band has said that they might attempt to make up for some of these lost performances in the future, however they are currently focusing on a full recovery and staying healthy.

Fans still have something to look forward to as Neil Young & Crazy Horse are releasing a new album Early Daze on June 28th. This album is comprised of 10 unreleased and archived recordings of their songs going back to 1969.