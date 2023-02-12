Laura Jane Grace Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Hannah Boyle February 12th, 2023 - 5:39 AM

Laura Jane Grace is back on tour. The jack of all trades Emmy nominated artist -dabbling in activism, writing, and music – has recently announced her 2023 tour starting in April. Joining Grace on stage will be Frank Turner and The Interrupters. The tour dates and the show flyer for the show can be found below.

Laura Jane Grace has been active in the music world for nearly three decades and has been going solo for nearly five years. Before launching her solo career, Grace was involved in Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers and punk band Against Me!. This tour follows the 2022 release of her single “I Like You”. Jane keeps close to her punk roots even in her latest work and shows promise to continue in that direction for later projects.

Tickets for Grace’s headlining shows go on sale Friday, February 10th. Tickets for Frank Turner and The Interrupters are on sale now. Please see the bottom of the article for information on tour dates.

Tour Dates: