Laura Jane Grace Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Laura Jane Grace is back on tour. The jack of all trades Emmy nominated artist -dabbling in activism, writing, and music – has recently announced her 2023 tour starting in April. Joining Grace on stage will be Frank Turner and The Interrupters. The tour dates and the show flyer for the show can be found below.
Laura Jane Grace has been active in the music world for nearly three decades and has been going solo for nearly five years. Before launching her solo career, Grace was involved in Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers and punk band Against Me!. This tour follows the 2022 release of her single “I Like You”. Jane keeps close to her punk roots even in her latest work and shows promise to continue in that direction for later projects.
Tickets for Grace’s headlining shows go on sale Friday, February 10th. Tickets for Frank Turner and The Interrupters are on sale now. Please see the bottom of the article for information on tour dates.
Tour Dates:
April 5th — Columbia, MO — Blue Note
April 6th — Kansas City, MO — Knuckleheads Saloon
April 7th — Little Rock, AR — White Water Tavern
April 8th — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall, 1884 Lounge
April 11th — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade, Purgatory Stage
April 12th — Tallahassee, FL — 926 Bar and Grill
April 14th — Gainesville, FL — High Dive
April 15th — Orlando, FL — The Social
April 16th — St. Petersburg, FL — The Floridian
April 18th — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Culture Room
April 19th — Jacksonville, FL — Jack Rabbits
April 21st — Winston Salem, NC — The Ramkat
April 22nd — Charlotte, NC — Neighborhood Theatre
April 23rd — Charleston, SC — Charleston Pour House
April 25th — Asheville, NC — Salvage Station
April 26th — Chattanooga, TN — Barrelhouse Ballroom
April 28th — Nashville, TN — Third Man Records, Blue Room
April 29th — Louisville, KY — Zanzabar
April 30th — Chicago, IL — House of Blues (w/ The Interrupters)
May 7th — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 9th — Harrisburg, PA — Club XL Live (w/ Frank Turner)
May 11th — Portland, ME — Aura
May 12th — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17
May 13th — Asbury Park, NJ — Stone Pony Summer Stage