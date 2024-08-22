Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2024 - 5:16 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, former Jay-Z business partner Dame Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay and his fellow Harlem entrepreneur Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 1994, allegedly still owns an alleged one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella. Later this month, Dash allegedly plans to auction off his alleged share in the company, so he can allegedly pay the $823,000 that he allegedly owes to film producer Josh Webber, who allegedly sued Dash over an alleged failed film partnership. Dash also allegedly owes about $145,000 in alleged unpaid child support. Now, Billboard has allegedly reported that Dash allegedly owes $8.7 million in alleged taxes.

Billboard has allegedly stated that alleged tax authorities allegedly claim that Dash allegedly “owes more than $8.7 million in unpaid taxes and penalties from personal income he reported from 2005 and 2018.” In their alleged legal request to interfere with the alleged auction, lawyers for New York’s Department of Taxation & Finance allegedly write “Intervening in this matter may be the Department’s only opportunity to collect some of the unpaid taxes Dash owes to New York.” The state allegedly claims that Dash’s alleged unpaid child support should get first priority and The US Marshals Service will allegedly hold the auction on August 29, at a Manhattan hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch Live Bitez (@livebitez)

Yesterday, Billboard reported that Damon Dash went on Instagram Live, allegedly claiming that Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke allegedly held an alleged emergency meeting to allegedly figure out how they could allegedly prevent him from allegedly selling. Dash allegedly publicly wondered whether Jay-Z allegedly would make an alleged bid to allegedly buy him out: “I don’t know how deep homie’s pockets is. I’m curious if he’s gonna match that. I put an offer on the table; let me see if he’ll match it.” Dash also allegedly promised his alleged original Roc-A-Fella chain to anyone who allegedly pays over $10 million for his alleged stake.

