California Appeals Court Allows for Michael Jackson’s Catalog to be Sold to Sony Music

Home News Skylar Jameson August 22nd, 2024 - 7:52 PM

A California appeals court allegedly ruled that the estate of Michael Jackson could continue with the sale of the late musician’s catalog to Sony Music. The ruling allegedly didn’t allow Jackson’s mother to make objections that allegedly aimed to stop the sale of Jackson’s music to Sony.

According to NME, this alleged decision from a California appeals court comes a month after the court had allegedly made a tentative ruling against Jackson’s mother. The court allegedly ruled that John Branca and John McClain’s alleged requests to sell Jackson’s music catalog did not violate Jackson’s terms.



Billboard reports that the Jackson estate and Sony Music had allegedly come to an agreement where Sony would allegedly purchase half of Jackson’s catalog for over $600 million. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the court allegedly states “The will gave the executors broad powers of sale, with no exception for the specific assets at issue in this case,…” Therefore, Judge Mitchell Beckloff allegedly concluded that Jackson intended to allow the executors to sell estate assets, including those assets (such as the catalog) involved in this case.



The deal over Jackson’s catalog was taken to Beckloff’s court toom for alleged approval, “due to the estate being pending before a Los Angeles probate court over 15 years after Jackson died in 2009,” according to NME. Jackson’s mother then filed objections to the deal, allegedly stating that the sale to Sony Music “violated Michael’s wishes” and that the catalog would increase in value if kept in the hands of Jackson’s estate.