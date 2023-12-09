Michael Jackson Estate States Digital Sale of Jackson’s Early Recordings is in Violation of Estate Rights

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 9th, 2023 - 1:40 PM

According to Billboard, Michael Jackson Estate are not proud of a digital sale of an early Jackson 5 recording saying that it allegedly violates the Jackson’s Estate Rights and could end up in a lawsuit. A Swedish company, known as anotherblock, made an announcement on Wednesday, December 6 regarding the digital release of a 1967 rendition of the track “Big Boy” stating that it marked the initial instance of Jackson’s vocals being recorded.

However, the estate’s lawyer, Jonathan Steinsapirn took the opportunity to address the company in a letter sent on Thursday, highlighting a number of concerns that could arise like it could “expose you to liability to the Jackson Estate.” Steinsapir wrote in the letter, “any use of Michael’s name, image, and likeness in marketing, advertising or in the product itself violates the Jackson Estate’s rights. We have no information to confirm that the unreleased recordings you are making available are in fact the first time Michael Jackson’s ‘voice was put on tape’ or even that it was the first time he recorded in a studio at all. Indeed, we have good reason to believe that this is not the first time Michael Jackson ever recorded in a studio. Because of that, you are likely misleading the public.”

The letter adds on, “Because of this, we have serious doubts that Michael would have ever wanted these recordings released and commercialized. As the persons designated by Michael to protect his legacy after his untimely passing, the Estate’s Co-Executors are duty-bound to point this out. What you are doing is the opposite of honoring Michael Jackson.” Meanwhile, there were three new songs that featured a duet between Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury on the new Queen album.





