The Killers Play Hot Fuss in Full and Perform a Live Debut of New Song “Bright Lights” to Start off Las Vegas Residency

The Killers kicked off their residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last night (via NME).

The Killers will be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for ten nights and decided to start with a band. They played their 12 track debut album Hot Fuss in full last night along with their new single “Bright Lights”.

This residency is quite the full circle moment for the band who moved to Vegas before getting big. Brandon Flowers the lead singer reflected on this when introducing their two Guinness World Record winning hit “Mr.Brightside”. He talked about how he used to work as a busboy for Caesars Palace and how their song “Mr.Brightside” came from his experiences in Las Vegas.

Their first concert was quite the sampler as the band also included songs from their other albums. They played from Wonderful Wonderful (2017), Day & Age (2008), Run for Cover (2020), Battle Born (2012) and Sam’s Town (2006). The residency seems to be going great with the wide discography and their new Las Vegas stage.