Webcast: Stream Hip Hop 50 Featuring Run DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lupe Fiasco & More

Parker Beatty August 11th, 2023 - 3:44 PM

Photo Credit – Jenna Houchin

In celebration of hip-hop’s 50 year anniversary, Mass Appeal is collaborating with Live Nation and the New York Yankees alongside a whole host of legendary hip-hop artists to put on the Hip Hop 50 Live show at Yankee Stadium today (August 11).

As reported by Brooklyn Vegan, the show begins at 6PM EST / 3PM PST and is available to watch live for free on YouTube.

The legendary lineup includes Run DMC (performing a special set titled “Bottom of the 9th… the Walk-Off”), Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Ice Cube, a Bronx Bombers set (featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fat Joe, and Kid Capri), a Queens of Hip-Hop set (featuring Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, and more), T.I., Cam’ron, Common, EPMD, Havoc, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick, a Pillars of Hip-Hop set (featuring DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, and more), as well as DJ sets from Battlecat, Chuck Chillout, Clark Kent, Drama, Hurricane, Mannie Fresh and Marley Marl.

Some originally announced artists such as A$AP Ferg and Eve are no longer performing and have been switched out for other performers.

Questlove previously paid homage to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary at the Grammy Awards ceremony with a curated performance featuring Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and more, some of which such as Run DMC and Lil Wayne will also be performing at Hip Hop 50. A double-LP vinyl entitled Raised by Rap: 50 Years of Hip Hop was also released by Sony Music Entertainment and Certified back in June to commemorate the important anniversary, featuring songs from all over the genre’s long and varied history.