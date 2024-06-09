Lupe Fiasco Shares New Single “Cake”

Home News Bella Rothman June 9th, 2024 - 10:47 PM

Rapper and record producer Lupe Fiasco has just shared his dynamic new single “Cake.” The song is released on the heels of his forthcoming album Samurai which is set to come out June 28.

Fiasco is originally from Chicago and has been a name in rap for nearly two decades. The rapper is often known for his lyricism and rhymes and continues to rise to that standard on this new single. The song is layered with drums and bass creating a low frequency bounce that carries the lyrics.

The song essentially discusses how the rapper takes the “cake” in the rap game for best lyrics.

He sings “I’ve won, many things I’ve done, but this one here, this one takes the cake (This one takes the cake)”

With is, Fiasco released a music video of him in the studio rapping the song himself. As the set and background is constantly changing around him, Fiasco doesn’t lose his focus and continues to rap on the beat flexing his song writing abilities.

Samurai will be Fiasco ninth studio album and his first one since 2022. It will consist of eight tracks, two of which have already been released, and is the second album of Fiasco’s that has been produced by Soundtrakk