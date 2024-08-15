Danny Brown Joins Frost Children On New Single “Shake It Like A”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2024 - 4:13 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

According to stereogum.com, Frost Children and Danny Brown has shared the new single, “Shake It Like A.” The whole composition is wonderful by how the instrumentation brings a hammering and shameless vibe, while Brown uses his rap talent to deliver the sizzling verses that are filled with killer dance vibes.

“Shake It Like A” is out now on True Panther and Frost Fest will be happening later this month and the event’s first show will be at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg with Brown, Frost Children, Lip Critic, Pieri and Feardorian.

