Music Video For Danny Brown’s Single “Y.B.P” Featuring Bruiser Wolf Is Released

Home News James Reed January 18th, 2024 - 3:37 PM

Detroit rapper and hip-hop experimentalist Danny Brown shares a new video for “Y.B.P” featuring Bruiser Wolf from his recently released studio album, Quaranta. “Y.B.P” delves into the gritty realities encountered by those walking the streets of Detroit. Brown and Bruiser exchange stark bars, demonstrating a vivid sonic narrative of the trials and resiliency of their community. Brought to life in its accompanying video directed by animator Will Child and Edem Wornoo, the song unfolds as Brown contrasts humanity and claymation, portraying his and Bruiser’s shared journey growing up in Detroit’s inner city. In a rebellious twist, the visual depicts Brown and Wolf dressed as a pack of wolves engaging in a string of robberies and wreaking havoc across the city.

This song gets straight to the point through its hard bars. Immediately Brown sings about living in poverty; this include not having a dryer, sharing a bed with siblings, using food stamps, having fights with said relatives, and drug use. The family Brown describes has no time to go to church unless someone passes. The song talks about trauma and how living in poverty affects people’s futures: “Kids raisin’ kids, all tryna be grown Things never fix when we come from broken homes”.

The chorus summarizes the song: “You can never learn what a nigga been taught See, we was young, black and poor being raised in Detroit”. Wolf comes in and drops bars starting with a reference to the 1993 movie “Poetic Justice”. “Detroit city, that’s where I live Feels like “Poetic Justice,” you get killed at the drive-in”. There are references to Barry Sanders, Isaiah Thomas, and Rodney Pete, the Fab Five, and more. Later, Brown sings about Wayne county and possibly corrupt cops: “Everyday was like a test, if you fail, its death Or a trip to Wayne county, hope you don’t get sent to Jackson”. The song ends with the chorus.

