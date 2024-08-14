The Staves Release New Pop-Folk Single “Waiting For The Joy”

Home News Sarah Faller August 14th, 2024 - 2:18 PM

Sisters Camilla and Jessica of The Staves have recently released their new single “Waiting For The Joy” (via Stereogum).

The sister act has been incredibly active this year releasing two singles “I Don’t Say It But I Feel It” and “I’ll Never Leave You Alone” before releasing their album All Now in March. Back in March is also when they publicly became a duo as their sister Emily left the band. The duo has continued their streak of music releases this year with a very fun and melancholic single.

“Waiting For The Joy” is reportedly a reflection on the sister’s experience back at the beginning of the Covid pandemic. The lyrics definitely reflect the feeling of isolation, fear of losing inspiration, and FOMO it seems the sisters were experiencing. The song has beautiful and intricate lyrics and very smooth vocal harmonies, with a folk pop accompaniment. The song is both melancholic and relieving to listen to with a pop beat you could definitely dance to. Listen to the single below.

There may be more music to come as the sisters also announced a tour for later this year.