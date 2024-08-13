Moby Shares Celestial New Video For “sweet moon” Featuring Choklate

Home News Cait Stoddard August 13th, 2024 - 1:02 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Today, musician, producer and activist Moby shares a self-directed video for the sultry track “sweet moon” ft. Choklate. The music video is amazing because of how each scene gives viewers a chance to see Moby performing the song in a personal setting. The whole video is very much like a personal concert and in each scene, viewers will be able to feel the artist‘s musical vibes.

In other news, Moby will embark on his first tour in over a decade later this year across Europe and UK in celebration of Play, which features the classics “Porcelain,” “Natural Blues” and “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?”

