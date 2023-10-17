Moby Shares Reworking Of Cream’s “We’re Going Wrong’ Featuring Brie O’Banion

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Electronic musician, producer and activist Moby shares a downtempo reworking of Cream’s “We’re Going Wrong” with Brie O’Banion. This latest release follows the official announcement of Moby‘s label Always Centered At Night.

The idea for Moby’s version of “We’re Going Wrong” emerged years ago when he was going through old vinyl records and getting ready to sell them to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. Listening to some old favorites, he re-discovered Cream track written by their bassist Jack Bruce.

In the press release Moby shares his thoughts regarding “We’re Going Wrong.”

“I was struck by how plaintive and beautiful it was, and how sadly germane it was for the current moment. I wrote a downtempo version of the song and asked my friend Brie O’Banion to sing it, and her voice brought a wonderful beauty and depth to it.”

Moby is a multi-platinum-selling, multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, and animal rights activist. He has been a vegan and vegan activist for 35 years.

The artist has recently released his directorial debut Punk Rock Vegan Movie, which is a passionate and stylistically idiosyncratic look at the ongoing relationship between the worlds of punk rock and animal rights. It includes interviews with some of the biggest names in punk and rock history.