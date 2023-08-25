Kanye West’s One-Time Publicist Trevian Kutti Arrested For Alleged Role In Fulton County Donald Trump Conspiracy Case

Home News Parker Beatty August 25th, 2023 - 6:10 PM

As a part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ crackdown on former president Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants, Kanye West and R. Kelly’s former publicist Trevian Kutti has turned herself in today to be booked by the county jail, Rolling Stone reports.

News of the indictments broke earlier this month, with a deadline for booking set by Willis for noon this Friday. Each of the 19 total defendants have now turned themselves in on charges related to their conspiracy to overturn the state of Georgia’s 2020 election results, with Trump turning himself in Thursday evening. Willis alleges that the nineteen violated Georgia’s Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which was ironically championed by former New York City mayor turned co-defendant Rudy Guiliani.

Kutti’s involvement includes visiting the house of election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss under the pretense that she was a “crisis manager,” with police body cam footage depicting Kutti pressuring Freeman to admit guilt. Freeman and Moss later appeared in front of the House Jan. 6 committee to testify on how Kutti and other conspirators affected their lives. Kutti has currently been granted a $75,000 bond.