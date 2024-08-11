Menomena Return To Play First Show In 10 Years

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 11th, 2024 - 3:02 PM

According to Stereogum, on August 10th, 2024, Menomena has reunited to play their first show in ten years. At Portland’s Revolution Hall, the indie trio shared that they “missed playing together,” as they played live for the first time since their split in 2011-12.

Fans captured the reunion and shared their videos on social media. The videos capture the spectacular experience, as the band play their classic songs, fans and Menomena rejoice as the previously split band finally reunites after a decade.

In April 2024, Menomena released an EP titled The Insulation, featuring three new songs titled, “The Insulation,” “Copious” and “Caravan.” Their first release since their split.

Recently the band unexpectedly released an extended version of their 2007 album Friend and Foe that includes previously unreleased songs “Golden Gate,” “Lochness” and “Lone Ranger.” This is not the only one of their classic albums that has gone through a re-vamp, the 2010 album Mines, and their 2013 album Moms, have both been rereleased with extended versions of the albums within the past couple of months.

Fans celebrate the reunion of the band, as they continue to release new music. Menomena is proving they are a force that never truly stopped.