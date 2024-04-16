Menomena Surprise Release First New Music Since 2012, The Insulation EP Out Now

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2024 - 4:12 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Menomena have a surprise released The Insulation EP, which is the group’s first new music since releasing Moms in 2012. Although Menomena never formally broke up, original member Brent Knopf left the band in 2011 and remaining members Danny Seim and Justin Harris continued under the moniker for several more years. After releasing their fifth album Moms, Menomena toured around the world. The band played their last show in 2014 in their hometown of Portland, Oregon.

Each song on The Insulation EP features a different member handling lead vocals, with Seim singing on the title track, Harris handling “Copious” and the returning Brent Knopf taking the reins on the closing tune “Caravan.” Both “The Insulation” and “Copious” were originally released in 2010 as different B-sides for the album Mines.

After leaving Menomena, Knopf released three albums under the moniker Ramona Falls and teamed up with The National’s Matt Berninger to form El Vy. Meanwhile, Seim returned to his solo project Lackthereof, releasing New Devonian last year, and Harris has been playing in Bloc Party off and on since 2015.

The Insulation EP Track List