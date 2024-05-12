Menomena Shares Three Previously Unreleased Tracks “Golden Gate,” “Lochness” & “Lone Ranger”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 12th, 2024 - 6:32 PM

Menomena just released an extended version of their 2007 album Friend and Foe that includes previously unreleased songs “Golden Gate,” “Lochness” and “Lone Ranger.” Menomena has just recently gotten back together since they split in 2011-12. They released an EP this year called The Insulation, which was their first release since their split.

The indie rock band’s surprise reappearance has not gone unnoticed. “Lone Ranger” has a Western ambiance and industrial sound that mixes soft whisper-like vocals. The techno undertones juxtapose this style and create a dream-like indie bop. It is quick and incredibly existential, a wonderful experience.

“Lochness” is far clearer. It includes echoing vocals and uplifting sound effects that bring a pop-like vibe to the tune. Additionally, a jazz and acoustic undertone that is unmistakable.

“Golden Gate” is another existential bop whose lyrics make one question decisions and current positions in one’s own existence and progression. The indie sound is unmistakable in all these songs, but this one specifically. There is a slow aura of experimentation. The whisper-like vocals mixed with a jazz beat can easily make one feel like they are running out of time.