Ween Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Dates In Seattle, Portland & Eugene

According to brooklynvegan.com, Ween has cancelled a few of their final dates on the 40th anniversary tour. Following the first three shows in Bonner, MT and Spokane, WA, the band has cancelled the remaining dates that were scheduled for this week in Seattle, Portland and Eugene. To further explain the situation, Ween says: “We regret to announce that we will have to cancel our shows this week in Seattle, Portland and Eugene. We love performing for the best fans in the world, and we are beyond disappointed we won’t be able to do these shows. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support.”

The cancelled shows comes after Ween cancelled their April tour earlier this year. Deen Ween’s statement at the time mentioned he needed to “step away from performing live in order to preserve my mental and spiritual well being, and instead focus on myself and loved ones” Neither he nor the band have elaborated on the reason behind the most recent cancelled tour dates.