Ween Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of Chocolate and Cheese Featuring Previously Unreleased Material For August 2024 Release

June 9th, 2024

In the 30 years since its release, Ween’s Chocolate and Cheese has become a highwater mark for alternative/indie and experimental music and for Gene and Dean Ween’s polished songwriting irreverent humor.

To celebrate the anniversary, Rhino will release Chocolate and Cheese (Deluxe Edition) on August 2. This 3-LP set features unreleased demos and outtakes.

Anticipation for Chocolate and Cheese was fueled by the success of “Push Th’ Little Daises from Ween’s previous album, 1992s Pure Guava. When it arrived in September 1994, Chocolate and Cheese marked a new chapter for Dean and Gene as they transitioned from four-track home recording to a professional studio. Despite the change in equipment, the band remained gloriously weird on songs like “I Can’t Put My Finger On It”, “Voodoo Lady”, and the tribute to Parliament-Funkadelic guitarist Eddie Hazel, “A Tear For Eddie”.

Melchiondo sifted through hundreds of hours of tapes before he and Freeman chose their favorites to assemble the bonus tracks. Melchiondo jokes, “…keeping with Ween tradition, Aaron and I probably picked all the wrong songs, mixed them, and now here they are.” All of the bonus tracks are previously unreleased, including non-album gems like “Warm Socks,” “Smooth Mover,” and “Dirty Money,” as well as demos for the album tracks “Candi,” “Take Me Away,” “Voodoo Lady,” and “Roses Are Free.”

Renowned audio engineer Bernie Grundman–best known for his esteemed work on classic albums such as Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Steely Dan’s Aja–remastered the album for the Deluxe Edition using the original flat master tapes to optimize audio fidelity. Grundman also mastered the set’s 15 bonus tracks, sourced from cassettes and DAT tapes from the band’s extensive archive.

In the Deluxe Edition’s liner notes, Melchiondo says listening to the collection takes him back to the album’s creation. “When I hear it, I feel like I’m listening to an autobiography of our lives in the early to mid-’90s…If it sounds like we had fun making it, we did. That’s kind of what Ween is all about, though.”

Chocolate and Cheese (Deluxe Edition)

3-LP Tracklisting:

Original Album Remastered

LP One: Side One

“Take Me Away” “Spinal Meningitis (Got Me Down)” “Freedom Of ’76” “I Can’t Put My Finger On It”

Side Two

“A Tear For Eddie” “Roses Are Free” “Baby Bitch” “Mister, Would You Please Help My Pony?”

LP Two: Side One

“Drifter In the Dark” “Voodoo Lady” “Joppa Road” “Candi”

Side Two

“Buenas Tardes Amigo” “The HIV Song” “What Deaner Was Talkin’ About” “Don’t Shit Where You Eat”

Bonus Tracks

LP Three: Side One

“Crappy Anniversary Jimmy” * “Warm Socks” * “Stop, Look, Listen (And Learn)” * “Dirty Money” * “I Got It” * “Belgian Stew” * “Voodoo Lady” – Demo *

Side Two

“Junkie Boy” * “Smooth Mover” * “Church Fire” * “Take Me Away” – Demo * “Sasha” “Roses Are Free” – Demo * “Candi” – Demo * “I Really Miss You (And I’m All Alone)” *