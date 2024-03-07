Ween Cancel Spring 2024 Tour Dates Due To “Mental & Spiritual Well Being”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2024 - 12:18 PM

According to consequense.net, rock band Ween have canceled the April dates of their 40 anniversary U.S. tour as Michael “Dean Ween” Melchiondo temporarily steps away from performing live to work on his mental health. On a social media post Melchiondo said: “At this moment in time… I need to step away from performing live in order to preserve my mental and spiritual well being, and instead focus on myself and loved ones. I know this will come as a disappointment and with great inconvenience to many people who bought tickets and made travel plans, and for this I sincerely apologize.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @weeninfo

To end the post, Melchiondo with a promised to return to the stage with “enthusiasm, joy, and renewed sense of inspiration that our fans deserve, and that I require of myself when we play live.” Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund from the original point of purchase.