OMD Reschedule North American Tour Dates To Spring & Summer 2025 Due To Health Issues

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2024 - 3:33 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, synthpop band OMD were scheduled to begin their 2024 North American tour in September but the band has now postponed the shows “due to health issues around the band requiring treatment.” On a social post, the band says: “We are extremely sorry to all those who have made travel plans already. It is the first time (outside the pandemic) that we have postponed a tour in our 45 year career, and we would not do so without exhausting all alternative options first.”

The rescheduled shows will happen in May, June, and July of 2025, including a New York City Show at Terminal 5 on July 8 (previously scheduled for October 10) and a Huntington, NY show at The Paramount on July 6 (previously scheduled for October 12.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMD (@omdhq)

OMD Rescheduled Tour Dates

5/22 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

5/24 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

5/28 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

5/29 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

6/1 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

6/2 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

6/3 – Austin, TX – The Moody Theater @ ACL Live

6/5 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

6/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Events Center

6/9 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

6/10 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

6/11 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

6/13 – Portland, OR – Grand Lodge

6/15 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

6/17 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

6/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

6/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

6/22 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

6/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

6/28 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

6/29 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

7/1 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

7/3 – Toronto, ON – History

7/6 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

7/7 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

7/8 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat