OMD Shares Music Video For Single “Kleptocracy”

Over the past four decades, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have sold over 40 million records worldwide, establishing them as electronic synthesizer creators and one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups. Their 13 full-length records include benchmark-raising classics Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (1980), Organisation (1980), Architecture & Morality (1981), and Dazzle Ships (1983). OMD conquered the United States, and yielded the 1986 hit, “If You Leave” from the Pretty In Pink Soundtrack.

OMD returned with their first new studio album since 2017’s highly praised The Punishment Of Luxury, a record entitled Bauhaus Staircase. In further celebration of the release, OMD has shared a brand-new music video for their track “Kleptocracy.”. Mixed by the album’s main external influence, rock producer David Watts, “Kleptocracy” is OMD’s greatest straight-up protest song.

As Andy McCluskey says: “This is the most political song that we have ever recorded. The band believes that democracy is the only legitimate way to balance different opinions and create a functioning representative government. Sadly, we are living through times that see us ruled by thieves and flagrant liars. Democracy has been subverted by ‘Kleptocracy.’”

“Kleptocracy” dives into political facts relentlessly. They start off by saying “They bought the man that you elected” and that politicians “Stole the money through the backroom door”. It doesn’t hold back. It talks about Russia and how they took part in elections. They sing about how there was no resistance despite the amount of illegal activity. They sing about Khashoggi’s death and whoever murdered him getting away. The song ends by repeating the intro.