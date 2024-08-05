Alessandro Cortini Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates & New Project NATI INFINITI For October 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2024 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Today, Italian musician, instrument-builder, producer and composer Alessandro Cortini has announced the details of his latest release, Nati Infiniti, a 40-minute piece separated into five movements that are based on an immersive audio installation that ran across four floors of the Museu de Lisboa’s Fábrica da Moagem, a disused flour mill.

Nati Infiniti reimagines the installation, commissioned by Sónar Lisboa 2022, capturing the ambience of the original piece, where each of the four floors of the cavernous mill evoked a different state through Cortini’s sound design. Constantly unfolding as the listener traveled through the building, the album harnesses the movement of the piece by highlighting the interconnectedness of all things.

The hypnotic work that utilizes the Strega instrument that Cortini co-designed with Make Noise, was mixed and mastered by Marta Salogni into five movements. This interpretation of the work will be available on October 4 on vinyl, CD and digitally Cortini debuted the live audio-visual performance of Nati Infiniti at Berlin’s Atonal Festival and, after a series of sold-out performances by showcasing an improvised version of the album with no two concerts ever the same.

Cortini has also announced he will be embarking on a North American and Europe tour through this year and next year, with more dates to be added. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

Alessandro Cortini Tour Dates

8/31 – Várpalota, INOTA – Festival HU

9/5 – Reykjavik – Extreme Chill IS

9/19 – Glasgow – Sonica Festival UK

10/3 – Albany, NY – Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center, “The Egg” US

10/4 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center US

10/6 – Boston, MA – Sonia US

10/7 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar Cultural Center US

10/9 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle US

10/10 – Austin, TX, Central Presbyterian Church US

10/11 – Seattle, WA – Age Of Reflections at Seattle First Baptist US

10/12 – Portland, OR – Age Of Reflections at Trinity Cathedral US

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom US

11/20 – Brussels, Bozar BE

12/6 – Berlin, Silent Green DE

1/17 – Paris, Trabendo FR

