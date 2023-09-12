Alessandro Cortini Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Alessandro Cortini has announced a run of North American tour dates that will kick off in Philadelphia at Making Time Festival before stopping in New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Toronto, Vancouver and more.

The Italian musician, producer, composer and instrument builder originally created the work for Sonar Lisboa 2022, which is an immersive audio installation across four floors of the Museu de Lisboa’s Moagem.

The new interpretation of the original installation, which featured architectural lighting that responded to sounds Cortini created with Strega and the instrument is co-designed with Make Noise, which reimagines the work as a unique, evolving dialogue through a audio and visual created with Marco Ciceri.

The concept highlights the interconnectedness of all things and invites people to embrace their own transformative power.The infinite life of minerals reveals a world where people constantly grow, evolve and interact by showing them not just as physical objects but as an embodiment of the universe’s boundless potential.

Cortini is one of the foremost figures of contemporary electronic music and is best known for his haunting, atmospheric work. A longstanding member of Nine Inch Nails, he is a highly prolific solo artist that has released a steady stream of his own heady music on luminary labels including Mute, Hospital, and Important Records for the past decade.

The artist has also collaborated with the likes of Lawrence English, Daniel Avery and Merzbow, who been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and found time to create the Strega synth with Make Noise, by using it on his latest full length, Scuro Chiaro out on Mute.

Pitchfork described the album as “pitched somewhere between purgatory and the planetarium … consistently managing to thrill and surprise.” Also Cortini has soundtracked catwalk shows for fashion giants Alexander McQueen, Dior and Fendi. Balancing dark ambience with smokey and pulsing rhythms, the artists’s compositions are perfectly restrained, textured and mesmeric.

Alessandro Cortini Tour Dates