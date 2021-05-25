Alessandro Cortini Soundtracks a Methodical 3D-Printer in New Video for “VERDE”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 25th, 2021 - 5:54 PM

Italian musician Alessandro Cortini has shared his new single “VERDE” today in addition to its accompanying music video. The track will appear on his upcoming album SCURO CHIARO, which is set for release on June 11 with Mute Records for digital platforms, vinyl and CD.

The song utilizes cascading synths and a consistent bass drone that gives the piece a sort of warm ambiance with the intricacy involved in the harmonies. Cortini’s intentional lack of lyrics in his music allow for more flexibility in its interpretation, allowing this haunting track to tell a story simply through the artistry in the video.

The music video was directed by Marco Ciceri with CGI by Ciceri and Axel Schoterman. It contains significant build throughout the video, the early closeup shots making it more difficult to decipher what’s happening. What is most apparent is the presence of a sort of machine that we soon realize to be a 3-D printer. As the video progresses, however, it becomes clearer that the purpose of the 3-D printer is to create what appears to be an artificial tree, leaves and all. The final shot of the video zooms out away from the action, showing a somewhat bloomed tree next to the printer. Check it out:

Previously released singles that will appear on SCURO CHIARO are “CHIAROSCURO” and “LO SPECCHIO.” The album is Cortini’s second solo album for Mute, following VOLUME MASSIMO, and can be pre-ordered here. Last year, Cortini collaborated with Daniel Avery to release a joint album entitled Illusion.