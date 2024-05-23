Clairo Announces New Album Charm For July 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Sexy To Someone”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to consequence.net, Clairo has announce her new album, Charm, and shared the record’s first single, “Sexy to Someone.” Set for release on July 12, Charm is Clairo’s third album, and will arrive on her new label, Clairo Records. The album was produced by Leon Michels of the Dap-Kings and El Michels Affair. The album sees the artist advancing on the ornate, jazz and folk inspired work found in Sling. Recorded live to tape with an extensive ensemble of musicians, Clairo was inspired by the ambitious arrangements, songwriting and recording talents of Harry Nilsson and Blossom Dearie.

As for “Sexy to Someone,” it is Clairo’s first piece of new music since 2021’s Sling. With a driving drum beat, poppier melodies, a flute. saxophone line, and plenty of piano, “Sexy to Someone” combines the laid back bedroom pop of Clairo’s 2019 debut Immunity and the homespun intimacy of Sling.

Clairo has been working up to a new album era, contributing last year to Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series with reimagined versions of tracks from Sling and Immunity. She also joined the inaugural RE:Set concert tour alongside boygenius, Bartees Strange and Dijon.

Charm Track List

1. Nomad

2. Sexy To Someone

3. Second Nature

4. Slow Dance

5. Thank You

6. Terrapin

7. Juna

8. Add Up My Love9. Echo

10. Glory Of The Snow

11. Pier 4