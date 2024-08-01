Tribulation Announce New Album Sub Rosa in Æternum For November 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Tainted Skies”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2024 - 3:01 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to consequence.net, Tribulation has announced their new album, Sub Rosa in Æternum, will be out on November 1 through Century Media. The band has shared very little about the album but the artwork has now been unveiled and the lead single, “Saturn Coming Down,” was released back in June. Century Media’s press release did offer up the artistic cross-section of what fans can expect from the album: “Part psychological horror of Italian cinema, part gaunt British goth, and part Art Deco opulence.”

In light of the upcoming album, Tribulation released the song “Tainted Skies” and what is great about the tune is how the melodic guitar playing, moody atmospherics and clean vocal performance balances against the harsher growls and the last musical style death metal brought into this world.

“The old and the new,” remarked guitarist Adam Zaars. “‘Tainted Skies’ is a fairly straight forward Tribulation song written by guitarist, Joseph Tholl. He gives the whole sound his own spin and takes us through murky depths and shadowy skies, from death to new life.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva