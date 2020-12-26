Tribulation Share Heavy New Single “Hour of the Wolf” Alongside Dark Music Video

Home News Kyle Cravens December 26th, 2020 - 7:01 PM

Swedish death goth band Tribulation keep anticipation high for their upcoming album with new single, “Hour of the Wolf.”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Tribulation have shared the second single off their anticipated new album, Where the Gloom Becomes Sound, which is due January 29 via Metal Blade/Century Media. Like lead single “Leviathans,” new song “Hour of the Wolf” finds Tribulation doing what they do best, sounding harsh and eerie and evil but still with bright, addictive melodies in the mix. It is a dark and foreboding track with a healthy serving of crunchy vocals that fill out the grim sonic landscape.

The new music video for the song is a grayscale clad nightmare sequence that thrills and chills. Check it out below. After announcing the album, Tribulation revealed it’d be their last with guitarist/primary songwriter Jonathan Hultén, who will walk away from the band to focus on his solo career. His replacement is Joseph Tholl, who used to play in Enforcer with Tribulation guitarist Adam Zaars.

photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva