Tribulation Drag Dead Bodies For “Funeral Pyre” Ritual In New Music Video

Home News Danielle Joyner January 16th, 2021 - 1:02 PM

Swedish heavy metal band, Tribulation has just premiered the official music video for their single, “Funeral Pyre” directed by Claudio Marino on January 15. The video precedes the release of their upcoming album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound on January 29.

The band released a statement about the video saying “Here’s something for the fire worshippers out there: an ode to the one that transforms and delivers, aids and burns. It’s a song about sacrifice and loss and the immortality quest of heroes’ past. Giving form to the name, we had the help of Claudio Marino and Artax Film who contributed with their own vision of ‘Funeral Pyre’ – as ragged, yet stylish and clean-cut as always.”

The release of “Funeral Pyre” follows that of two other songs from their anticipated album, their lead single, “Leviathans” and “Hour of the Wolf”, which was also accompanied with a music video.

The video starts with a woman dragging a dead body wrapped in white cloth and a rope across a field on a cloudy, foggy day. The woman then continues to drag the body through the woods until she reaches, what looks like hut made of logs and sticks, where she sets the hut on fire burning the body.

The darkness, yet lively nature of the song fits the story line and mood of sacrifice and death in the video. The video ends with the woman watching the flames as it burns the body and logs to ashes, much like a ritual.

Where The Gloom Becomes Sound is available for pre-order now.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva