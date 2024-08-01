Employees & Vendors Sue Electric Zoo Organizers Over Allegations Of Unpaid Wages & Fees

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2024 - 12:43 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, several months after their wild 2023 edition Electric Zoo stated “we know we let you down” and they promising refunds for ticketholders. Then a few people sued organizers back in last September and now, it has been reported that five separate lawsuits have been allegedly filed by festival employees and vendors by accusing the festival of alleged unpaid wages and alleged fees that allegedly total around $1 million.

The alleged court documents, reviewed by Gothamist, allegedly claims alleged unpaid wages and alleged tips from allegedly over 40 employees, that allegedly including bartenders and servers. Also the law suit allegedly has claims from Goldstar Staffing for allegedly $300,000, The Last Light Company for allegedly $130,000, The Bright Pursuit, LLC for allegedly $211,248 and Sunbelt Rentals for allegedly $189,427.

A spokespeople for Avant Gardner, who purchased the rights to the festival in 2022, did not respond to Gothamist‘s request for comment but the festival did, however, deny Sunbelt Rentals’s alleged claims in court on July 29.