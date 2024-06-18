Electric Zoo Issues Statement On 2023 Refunds Following Lawsuit From Ticketholders

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2024 - 2:49 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Electric Zoo‘s 2023 edition was crazy because the event cancelled the first day hours before gates were to open, the venue experienced delayed doors on day two and hit capacity early on day three, which barred more ticket holders from entering and caused some people to rush at the gates. The New York Police Department mentioned that the festival was oversold by 7000 tickets on Sunday and organizers were sued by some ticket holders when the promised refunds did not happen.

And now, Electric Zoo went on social media with the following statement: “We know those of you affected by the issues surrounding Electric Zoo 2023 have been eagerly awaiting a resolution. We also know it has been some time since our last communication and we sincerely apologize for the delay. You deserve answers, and we are now able to provide you with an update.”

The post continues with: “See Tickets, the exclusive ticketing provider for Electric Zoo 2023, will begin issuing refunds to all remaining eligible ticket holders. Those who are eligible will be contacted directly via email with further instructions and can expect refunds to be processed by July 19, 2024. The following ticket holders are eligible: 1. Friday, September 1, 2023 single or multi-day ticket holders that have not filed a dispute/chargeback, nor previously received a face-value refund (100% for Friday single day ticket holders, 50% for two day ticket holders and 33% for three day ticket holders.)”

The post adds: “2. Sunday, September 3, 2023 single or multi-day admission ticket holders who were unable to access the event (as determined by entry scan data), and have not filed a dispute/chargeback, nor previously received a face-value refund (100% for Sunday single day ticket holders; 50% for two day ticket holders and 33% for three day ticket holders.)”