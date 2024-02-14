Father John Misty Shares New Music Video For Single “Real Love Baby”

Home News Ryan Freund February 14th, 2024 - 5:09 PM

Father John Misty is wishing his fans a happy Valentine’s Day with the release of the music video for his song “Real Love Baby”. In a press release Misty states “…There’s a humbleness and honesty to the song. Like any real love, it’s about learning to surrender such power to the other person.” The song was a hit with critics too as The Rolling Stone described it as “achingly lovely” and USA Today described it as “Equal parts schmaltzy and sincere”

The video is a compilation of dancing TikTok with the song placed over it. Viewers can see these everyday civilians grooving to the track with each being broken down to give credit to the original post on TikTok. The personal video is directed by Eggs Tyrone. The track was originally released in 2016 and was produced by Josh Tillman and Thomas Brenneck. You can view the music video below!