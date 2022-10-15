Gojira Share Meaningful New Single “Our Time Is Now”

Home News Roy Lott October 15th, 2022 - 9:49 PM

Gojira has shared a new single “Our Time Is Now. ”The song was first announced as part of EA Sports’ NHL 23 soundtrack, but the band wanted to self-release in wake of recent events.

“This song goes out to all the fighters out there sparking a light in a dark world,” urging “show that you are part of a change!” leading man Joe Duplantier says about the song. “If you care about something meaningful to you and your community. If you are standing for a cause, if you show compassion and solidarity for the ones whose rights are taken away, if you’re in a war defending your inherent rights or fighting against deforestation, if you’re standing for animal rights, human rights, you are the lightning bolt, the spark that will shape our world. Your time is now! Our time is now!”

He also showed their support with the women of the Iranian uprising.“Rest In Peace young Masha Amini. She was killed in Teheran for not wearing her hijab ‘properly’ by the ‘morality police’ and Rest In Peace all victims of brutalities during the protests that followed her death. We support the women of Iran in their fight, for taking a stand against oppression!”

It is the band’s first new song since their 2021 album Fortitude.